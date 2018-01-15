Watch: Lakers beat Mavs in OT for 4th straight win

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Julius Randle recorded 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored five of his 19 points in overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers stretched their season-best winning streak to four games with a 107-101 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tallied 17 for the Lakers. Kuzma also collected 10 rebounds as Los Angeles held a 59-39 edge on the boards.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half for Dallas. Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews added 17 points apiece, and Dwight Powell scored 13 on 6-of-7 shooting for the Mavericks, who had a modest two-game winning streak snapped.

Clarkson drained a 3-pointer for the first points of overtime. He later added a jumper to make it 104-99 with two minutes left, and Dallas managed only two free throws the rest of the way.

Warriors 127, Raptors 125

Kevin Durant hit a 19-foot jumper with 21.3 seconds remaining, allowing visiting Golden State to hold off Toronto after nearly blowing all of a 27-point halftime lead.

Durant finished with 25 points, Klay Thompson a team-high 26 and Stephen Curry 24 for the Warriors, who ran their road winning streak to 12 ahead of a second NBA Finals rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan had 17 of his game-high 42 points in the second-half comeback for the Raptors, who lost for the second time in three games.

Spurs 112, Nuggets 80

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds as San Antonio built a big early lead and rolled past visiting Denver.

Leonard was not in the lineup in the Spurs' previous three games because of a small tear in a muscle in his left shoulder. He also missed the first 27 contests of the season with a quad injury. Davis Bertans added 18 points (15 of those in the first half) and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 15 points for the Spurs.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Gary Harris added 18 points. Denver scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Clippers 126, Kings 105

Lou Williams continued his torrid scoring spree with a game-high 26 points, helping Los Angeles complete a home-and-home sweep over Sacramento.

The Clippers' fourth straight win was accomplished without All-Star center DeAndre Jordan, who sprained his left ankle Thursday. The absence due to an injury was the first of Jordan's 10-year career.

Williams followed up his 50-point explosion Wednesday against Golden State and a 30-point performance Thursday against the Kings with a 7-for-17 shooting effort that included four 3-pointers. Willie Cauley-Stein led Sacramento with 23 points.

Wizards 119, Nets 113 (OT)

John Wall had 23 points and tied a season high with 16 assists as host Washington won back-to-back homes games by outlasting Brooklyn.

Bradley Beal scored 24 points, while center Marcin Gortat had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards.

Washington escaped Orlando 125-119 after almost blowing a late double-digit lead on Friday night. This time, the Wizards squandered a 23-point margin before holding on for the victory. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 22 points for the Nets.

Thunder 101, Hornets 91

Russell Westbrook totaled 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Oklahoma City took control in the fourth quarter and beat Charlotte.

Westbrook posted his 31st double-double of the season, and the Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak by outscoring the Hornets 28-15 in the fourth quarter.

Paul George added 17 and eight rebounds as the Thunder won despite shooting 40.2 percent (39-of-97) from the floor and getting seven points from Carmelo Anthony, who missed 11 of 14 shots. Steven Adams posted his 12th double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Charlotte's Kemba Walker had 19 points.

Bulls 107, Pistons 105

Rookie Lauri Markkanen hit the go-ahead jumper with 68 seconds remaining as Chicago edged visiting Detroit.

Markkanen led the Bulls with 19 points. Reserves Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis added 16 and 15, respectively, while Zach LaVine contributed 14 in his Chicago debut after missing 11 months recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee sustained while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Avery Bradley led Detroit with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting, hitting six 3-pointers.