Freddie Portelli goes digital

Il-kbir għadu ġej (which roughly translates as ‘the best is yet to come’) isn’t just the title of one of Freddie Portelli’s many albums; it is a saying that has become synonymous with Malta’s undisputed King of Rock ’n’ Roll... a phrase that rings all too familiar to anyone who has attended even just one of his countless live performances.

With a career spanning over 50 years in the music business, Freddie has performed in several countries – from Germany and the UK to Australia, Canada and the US – and remains a regular fixture and popular attraction on Malta’s live circuit. Unsurprisingly, he has also clocked up a dizzying number of releases on vinyl, cassette and CD. So, it was high time that his work finally enters the digital age.

And, with his popular catchphrase in mind, what better way to start, if not with an expertly-picked selection of his best-known hits? The new compilation album, Freddie’s first release as a digital download, features crowd favourites such as Ħallini, Għal Dejjem, Xewqat Sbieħ and Se Jkolli Nemmen, to name but a few.

The album, which is aptly titled Viva Malta after the classic song that many Maltese have to come to regard as their ‘unofficial’ national anthem, is available from from all digital retailers and music subscription portals.

