Saturday, January 13, 2018, 14:10 by PA

Three dead, dozens injured in bus crash near Prague

Three people have died after a bus collided with a car near the Czech capital.

Prague firefighters say a total of 48 people were injured in the accident that took place on Friday near the town of Horomerice, just north-west of the city.

Authorities say the municipal bus veered off the road and into a tree after it was hit by the car. The bus driver, the driver of the car and one bus passenger died in the crash.

The Prague rescue service said 12 teenagers were among the injured.

