20,000 protest against new Austrian government in Vienna march
Thousands of Austrians are protesting against their country's new right-wing government with a march in Vienna.
Police in the capital said about 20,000 people were attending the march on Saturday.
Some protesters carried placards reading "Never Again". Others chanted slogans such as "Refugees should stay, drive out the Nazis".
The new governing coalition made up of the conservative Austrian People's Party and the nationalist Freedom Party has taken a hard line against migration.
