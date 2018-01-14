Public consultation on afforestation

Photo: Jason Borg, DOI

A public consultation session on the afforestation act, which deals with illegal dumping, land reclamation, and the protection of agricultural and natural land, was held today by the environmental resources and planning authorities.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said the consultation was an essential process aimed at safeguarding the environment. The present situation was alarming with 377 cases of illegal dumping in more than 190 sites.

Rules had to be drawn up and decisions had to be taken but consultation in favour of transparency and total inclusion was important.

Environment Minister Jose Herrera said the Bill offered the necessary tools for the regeneration of dilapidated land for afforestation purposes. This work complemented afforestation projects and other initiatives including in Comino.