Pietà marina building demolished while appeal under way

Demolition works on a scheduled property at the Pietà marina are underway despite an ongoing appeal against it, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar said.

The development application was approved in June, dismissing major heritage concerns repeatedly raised by the eNGO. An appeal was filed against the decision, with Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar arguing that the decision disregarded heritage protection policy.

The property could have benefited from a €100,000 grant launched by the Planning Authority since it was in need of restoration, the eNGO noted.