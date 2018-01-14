Pietà marina building demolished while appeal under way
Demolition works on a scheduled property at the Pietà marina are underway despite an ongoing appeal against it, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar said.
The development application was approved in June, dismissing major heritage concerns repeatedly raised by the eNGO. An appeal was filed against the decision, with Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar arguing that the decision disregarded heritage protection policy.
The property could have benefited from a €100,000 grant launched by the Planning Authority since it was in need of restoration, the eNGO noted.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.