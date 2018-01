A 56-year-old man who lived in Mqabba lost his life in a traffic accident today.

The police said the accident happened at Triq Ħaġar Qim, Qrendi at 5pm.

The man, who was Irish, lost control of the Peugeot 307 he was driving and crashed into a wall.

The Civil Protection Department had to be called to get the man out of the car.

He was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital but lost his life soon after.

An inquiry is being held.