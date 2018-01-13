Malta airshow cancelled as organisers claim ministry snub

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Malta Aviation Society said on Saturday it will not be organising the Malta International Airshow this year after its requests were ignored by the ministry.

The air show, normally organised towards the end of September, has been one of the most anticipated highlights for 25 years.

The society said it had written to the Tourism Minister just a few hours after the end of last year's airshow requesting guidance and commitment to future editions of the event.

"Notwithstanding a clear explanation of why such guidance and commitment was required urgently, coupled with another email sent to the same minister a few days ago, there has been absolutely no reply," the MAS said on its Facebook wall.

This leaves the Malta Aviation Society with no option but to abandon any preparations for the event to take place this year.

The MAS said it is prepared to offer its voluntary work towards this event subject to a commitment by the government to financially sustain the airshow after the agreed move to a seaside show.

The move was triggered due to loss of income from gate money the airshow used to generate when it was held at the airport.

"While the Malta Aviation Society is aware of major works at the airport, it is sad to note that after 25 years of successfully delivering a world-class aviation event hailed by many both locally and overseas, it did not even get an acknowledgement."

Each airshow requires several months of preparations and it is now impossible to organise a successful event, the organisers said.

"MAS hopes for the right conditions to be able to organise another edition of the Malta International Airshow in 2019."