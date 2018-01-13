X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, January 13, 2018, 10:07

Labour Party workers will get four extra days of leave

PL will lead by example, CEO says

The Labour Party will be giving an extra day of leave to its employees for all public holidays falling on a weekend this year, its CEO said.

During the last budget, the government announced that all workers will be given 25 days of leave instead of 24 to kick off the process so that public holidays falling on weekend will be added to vacation leave.

In a statement on Saturday, PL CEO Randolph De Battista said the party wanted to lead by example and send a strong message, especially at a time when the economy was doing well.

There will be four public holidays falling on a weekend this year.

"If we can do it as a party that relies on donations and so much voluntary work, so can companies benefiting from a strong economy," he said.

The measure - which has still not been implemented - was announced despite objection from employers.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Remove politicians implicated in serious corruption, European...

  2. Watch: 'We take our decisions': Muscat dismisses MEP calls for...

  3. Baħrija farmhouse legal saga finally over

  4. Works on Triton Fountain continue late in the night

  5. 30kg of cannabis and €42,000 seized in Ħamrun

  6. Balluta landmark refused protection by Planning Authority - DLĦ

  7. Magħtab petrol station approved; change of mind despite no...

  8. Sacked FIAU investigator seeks whistleblower protection

  9. Three out of every four women are sexually harassed at work

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed