Reid goal denies Spartans

Ħamrun Spartans were held to a 1-1 draw by St Andrews. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Succi 10

ST ANDREWS 1

Reid 57

Ħamrun Spartans and St. Andrews shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw at the Tedesco Stadium.

After Julian Galea shot over the bar, Ħamrun opened the scoring in their next notable raid on 10 minutes.

Galea’s cross unhinged the Saints defence as Davide Succi ran through unimpeded before slotting the ball past Matthew Calleja Cremona.

St Andrews’ menace could only come from the occasional set-piece by Joseph Farrugia as Tano Azian and Misael Miranda Gomez were too isolated up front.

Past the hour mark, Kemar Reid’s shot swept past the upright.

The perky Terence Agius made space for himself before extending Calleja Cremona into a note-worthy diving save nine minutes after the break.

It looked evenly balanced at this stage, as St Andrews seemed to wake up to their responsibilities.

They did, in fact, equalise on 57 minutes.

Kemar Reid pulled off a series of feints to throw the Ħamrun defenders off the balance before unleashing a low shot that bent viciously away from Galea’s despairing dive.

Kemar Reid was voted BOV player of the match.