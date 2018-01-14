Maroons turn defeat into win against Tarxien

Amadou Samb notched a brace as Gżira beat Tarxien Rainbows 3-1. Photo: Christine Borg

GZIRA UNITED 3

Samb 45 pen.; 72.

Muscat 83

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1

Faria 30

Gżira United switched on their title-winning mojo in the second half as they came from behind to overcome a resilient Tarxien Rainbows 3-1.

It was the Blues who broke the duck when Ricardo Faria dispossessed Clifford Gatt Baldacchino before notching the ball towards Matar Dieye.

The former Sliema defender halted the danger temporarily before the ball dropped on Faria’s feet again and the latter did not hesitate to curve the ball behind the hapless Haber.

On the brink of half-time, the Brazilian striker squandered a glorious chance to double the lead and his miss came back to haunt his team.

In fact, at the other end of the field, Gżira earned a penalty after Matthew Spiteri floored Andrew Cohen.

Amadou Samb took charge of the penalty and managed to level terms despite goalkeeper Antonio Chetcuti had a hand on his shot.

Darren Abdilla’s clan found a way through to take the lead when Samb headed home into an empty net following a corner.

The goal was greeted with relief as the Maroons now were playing more comfortable and in fact, they also chalked up their third goal from a sublime free-kick by substitute Nikolai Muscat.

BOV Player of the match Ricardo Faria (Tarxien Rainbows).