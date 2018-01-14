Kane makes history as Spurs thrash Everton

Harry Kane has become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer.

Harry Kane scored twice to become Tottenham’s all-time leading Premier League scorer as Everton were swept aside 4-0 at Wembley.

Everton, who gave Turkish striker Cenk Tosun a debut following his arrival from Besiktas, had the ball in the net after 22 minutes when Wayne Rooney nodded in from close range, but the former England captain was just offside.

Spurs took the lead five minutes later through Son Heung-min, who then did superbly to set up Kane to make it 2-0 soon after half-time.

The influential South Korean hit the woodwork before Kane chalked up his 98th Premier League goal - passing Teddy Sheringham’s club record - when he scuffed the ball in at the far post on the hour.

Kane, who last month broke Alan Shearer’s record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year, has now netted 20 times in the league this season.

Christan Eriksen wrapped up an impressive Spurs win after 82 minutes after being picked out by a clever backheel from Dele Alli.

Spurs remain fifth, but move level on points with Liverpool, who play leaders Manchester City on Sunday, while Everton suffered a fourth successive defeat in all competitions.

In Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs, West Brom beat Brighton 2-0 at The Hawthorns for a first Premier League win since August 19.

The Baggies, whose last league triumph came under Tony Pulis, went ahead after only four minutes through defender Jonny Evans and Craig Dawson nodded home another in the second half.

The victory for Alan Pardew’s men moved them to within two points of 17th-placed Bournemouth, who host Arsenal on Sunday.

At the other end of the table, Chelsea missed the chance to move into second place after 10-man Leicester battled to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

With Manchester United hosting managerless Stoke on Monday, the Blues were looking to take full advantage.

However, it was the Foxes who had the better of the first half, during which Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was forced off injured.

Leicester were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute after defender Ben Chilwell collected two quick yellow cards.

Antonio Conte’s men were left frustrated and remained in third place, level on points with United, as Chelsea drew three consecutive games 0-0 in all competitions for the first time in the club’s history.

Watford snatched a 2-2 draw against Southampton at Vicarage Road with a controversial late goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure, which looked to have been handball.

A brace from midfielder James Ward-Prowse had put the Saints 2-0 ahead by half-time.

Andre Gray reduced the deficit after 58 minutes with a close-range header after Daryl Janmaat’s effort hit the bar.

French midfielder Doucoure then stooped to bundle the ball in as 90 minutes were up - but appeared to have used his hand.

West Ham romped to a 4-1 victory at Huddersfield.

Irons captain Mark Noble broke the deadlock after 25 minutes, but Joe Lolley equalised five minutes before half-time.

West Ham regained the lead just 11 seconds after the restart through Marko Arnautovic.

Manuel Lanzini wrapped up the points with a well-crafted third goal after 58 minutes and he swiftly added a fourth.

Crystal Palace continued their improvement under Roy Hodgson with a 1-0 win over Burnley at Selhurst Park, secured with a first-half goal from Bakary Sako.

Newcastle, though, had to settle for a 1-1 draw against bottom club Swansea at St James’ Park.

Swansea took the lead on the hour from Jordan Ayew’s header, but Newcastle were soon level through substitute Joselu.