Balzan beat Sliema to stay top

Balzan's Uros Ljubomirac boots the ball away against Sliema. Photo: Christine Borg

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Muchardi 90

BALZAN 2

Ljubomirac 67, 89

Balzan retained foothold of the BOV Premier League leadership after a brace from the unlikely source Uros Ljubomirac helped them to seal a 2-0 win over Sliema Wanderers.

Alfred Effiong and Bojan Kaljevic combined together before the latter notched the ball towards Alex Alves and the former Tarxien Rainbows player quickly found Ljubomirac who let fly a first-timer that flew into the net to give Balzan the lead.

With their nearest title rivals Valletta winning against Naxxar, the goal was greeted with huge relief by the Balzan clan as they regained their championship lead.

In the closing stages of the game, Ljubomirac completed formalities with his second goal of the night after receiving from Kaljevic, slotting the ball past the outgoing Glenn Zammit.

Nonetheless, Sliema had the last say of the game when Matias Muchardi blasted a free-kick past Sean Mintoff to pull one back for the Blues.

BOV Player of the match Bojan Kaljevic (Balzan).