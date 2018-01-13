Consultation open on new Gozo square designs

Preliminary designs for the embellishment of Pjazza San Franġisk in Victoria, Gozo are now open to the public.

It was high time for the works to be carried out, not only to embellish the area but to make it more accessible, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said on Saturday.

Residents and shop owners in the area attended the meeting to discuss the proposal and concept of the new square.

Dr Caruana urged the public to take part in the month-long consultation process, as she reminded those present that two other studies were currently underway - works on the Victoria ringroad and the search for other parking areas.