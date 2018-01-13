Lecture on modern art in Malta

A lecture by Joseph Paul Cassar, in collaboration with the OTS Foundation, on ‘Modern Sensibilities in Maltese Art’ will be held today at 10.30am.

Abstract by Emvin Cremona

This lecture outlines the beginnings of modern art in Malta in the fields of painting and sculpture. It identifies the main pioneers who brought about this cultural change and their input is analysed in terms of their individual and group efforts.

Local artists struggled against all odds to develop valid interesting offshoot contributions that fit within the wider European context and heritage.

The lecture is being held at 10.30am at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta. Entrance is free.