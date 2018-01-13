Finalists for first national arts awards announced
The Arts Council Malta has announced the list of nominees for the first edition of the national arts awards which celebrate the achievements of the cultural and creative sectors.
Il-Premju għall-Arti acknowledges excellence in artistic work premiered during the preceding year.
“These awards celebrate the best artistic work in the country at a time when culture has never been so vibrant,” said Culture Minister Owen Bonnici at the nominees night on Friday night.
The nominees – spread over eight categories – were selected by a jury of sectoral experts and Arts Council Malta representatives from the nominations submitted through an open call. The winners of these categories as well as three other awards - the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Ambassador of the Arts and the People’s Choice Award - will be announced at the awards night on March 23 at the Manoel Theatre.
The awards covers projects, productions or activities in the cultural and creative sectors which have been premiered or presented between 1 September 2016 and 31 August 2017.
Winners will receive a prestigious award, a sculpture in glass and ceramic, by Maltese artist Kane Cali.
The awards are set to become a yearly appointment for artists and all those involved in the cultural and creative sectors.
“We are working so that these awards provide a reference point for excellence across the sector,” said Arts Council Malta acting chairperson Annabelle Stivala.
Meanwhile, the public will also have the opportunity to reward their preferred artistic production of the year through the People’s Choice award. Voting instructions and nominees are available on www.artscouncilmalta.org. Voting can be done online or by phone.
Nominees:
Best project in the community
Aħdar id-Deżert
Opening Doors Association
Equality in Music
Radio Valo Team, Down Syndrome Association
Setting up our social enterprise
Nicholas Agius
Darba Waħda
Anna Formosa
B’Tal-linja Jaqbillek Żgur
Sean Buhagiar
Best International Achievement
From Home with Love
ŻfinMalta Dance Ensemble
Vengeance
Gordon Calleja
Charlene Farrugia’s international performance
Charlene Farrugia
Malta. Land of Sea
Heritage Malta
Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’ by Ludwig van Beethoven
The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra
Best work for young audiences
Pietru u l-Lupu
The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra
Fanfare Family Concert
The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra
Ineż Kienet Perf(etta)
Studio 18
Shakespeare in pieces
Teatru Manoel
Shakeshorts presents A Midsummer’s Night Dream
Chris Dingli
Best Artistic Programme or Season
ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People 2016
Fondazzjoni Kreattività
The Valletta Film Festival 2017
The Film Grain Foundation
The Malta Jazz Festival 2017
Festivals Malta
The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra Concert Season 2016-2017
The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra
Toi Toi Education Programme - Season 2016-2017
Teatru Manoel
Best Creative Enterprise
Fablab Valletta
Anvil Game Studios
MARIE GALLERY 5
Young Artist of the Year
Luke Zammit
Stefan Calleja
Isaac Lucas
Laura Buhagiar
Matthew Schembri
Artist of the Year
Luke Zammit
Mikhail Basmadjian
Moveo Dance Company (Dorian Mallia, Diane Portelli)
Jonathan Dunn
Production of the Year
Magic Mouse
Luke Zammit
Diaspora
Contact Dance Company
Venus in Fur
Masquerade Theatre Company
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
MADC
Symphony No. 9 by Ludwig van Beethoven, Europe Day Concert
The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.