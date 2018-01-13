Finalists for first national arts awards announced

The Arts Council Malta has announced the list of nominees for the first edition of the national arts awards which celebrate the achievements of the cultural and creative sectors.

Il-Premju għall-Arti acknowledges excellence in artistic work premiered during the preceding year.

“These awards celebrate the best artistic work in the country at a time when culture has never been so vibrant,” said Culture Minister Owen Bonnici at the nominees night on Friday night.

The nominees – spread over eight categories – were selected by a jury of sectoral experts and Arts Council Malta representatives from the nominations submitted through an open call. The winners of these categories as well as three other awards - the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Ambassador of the Arts and the People’s Choice Award - will be announced at the awards night on March 23 at the Manoel Theatre.

The awards covers projects, productions or activities in the cultural and creative sectors which have been premiered or presented between 1 September 2016 and 31 August 2017.

Winners will receive a prestigious award, a sculpture in glass and ceramic, by Maltese artist Kane Cali.

The awards are set to become a yearly appointment for artists and all those involved in the cultural and creative sectors.

Minister Owen Bonnici during the nominations night.

“We are working so that these awards provide a reference point for excellence across the sector,” said Arts Council Malta acting chairperson Annabelle Stivala.

Meanwhile, the public will also have the opportunity to reward their preferred artistic production of the year through the People’s Choice award. Voting instructions and nominees are available on www.artscouncilmalta.org. Voting can be done online or by phone.

Nominees:

Best project in the community

Aħdar id-Deżert

Opening Doors Association

Equality in Music

Radio Valo Team, Down Syndrome Association



Setting up our social enterprise

Nicholas Agius

Darba Waħda

Anna Formosa

B’Tal-linja Jaqbillek Żgur

Sean Buhagiar

Best International Achievement

From Home with Love

ŻfinMalta Dance Ensemble

Vengeance

Gordon Calleja

Charlene Farrugia’s international performance

Charlene Farrugia

Malta. Land of Sea

Heritage Malta

Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’ by Ludwig van Beethoven

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

Best work for young audiences

Pietru u l-Lupu

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

Fanfare Family Concert

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

Ineż Kienet Perf(etta)

Studio 18

Shakespeare in pieces

Teatru Manoel

Shakeshorts presents A Midsummer’s Night Dream

Chris Dingli

Best Artistic Programme or Season

ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People 2016

Fondazzjoni Kreattività

The Valletta Film Festival 2017

The Film Grain Foundation

The Malta Jazz Festival 2017

Festivals Malta

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra Concert Season 2016-2017

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

Toi Toi Education Programme - Season 2016-2017

Teatru Manoel

Best Creative Enterprise

Fablab Valletta

Anvil Game Studios

MARIE GALLERY 5

Young Artist of the Year

Luke Zammit

Stefan Calleja

Isaac Lucas

Laura Buhagiar

Matthew Schembri

Artist of the Year

Luke Zammit

Mikhail Basmadjian

Moveo Dance Company (Dorian Mallia, Diane Portelli)

Jonathan Dunn

Production of the Year

Magic Mouse

Luke Zammit

Diaspora

Contact Dance Company

Venus in Fur

Masquerade Theatre Company

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

MADC

Symphony No. 9 by Ludwig van Beethoven, Europe Day Concert

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra