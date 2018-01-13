Eric Clapton says he is going deaf
Legendary musician Eric Clapton said in an interview that he is going deaf.
The singer, 72, told BBC 2 he plans to continuing performing live but does have concerns about how aging affects that.
"I mean, I'm going deaf, I've got tinnitus, my hands just about work... I mean, I'm hoping that people will come along and see me just because, or maybe more than because I'm a curiosity. It's amazing to myself that I'm still here."
Clapton released his last album, I Still Do, in 2016.
Clapton gave the BBC 2 interview in support of a new documentary about him, "Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars."
The singer said it was difficult for him to watch, but he believes it shows "there's light at the end of the tunnel."
