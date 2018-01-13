Watch: The European Passport (ARTE)
travelling without a visa
Travel throughout over 120 countries without a visa is possible with an EU passport. But the migration it enables is being hotly contested. Sandro Gozi, Italian Secretary of State for European Affairs, wants Europe to be rebuilt around just the six founding countries. And Catalonia is a headache for Felipe VI, King of Spain
