X

Closing in:

Advert
Friday, January 12, 2018, 16:24 by PA

Five still missing after deadly floods sweep through California community

The number of people missing since debris-laden flash floods smashed through the community of Montecito in southern California is now five, authorities have said, down from as many as 43 on Thursday.

Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Amber Anderson said the number had dropped because many people were located, but it could continue to fluctuate.

She said some missing-person reports are rapidly cleared while others take a long time to resolve.

The number of confirmed deaths remains at 17.

Ms Anderson said the number of personnel searching ravaged neighbourhoods has doubled over the past day to 1,250.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Britain will not hold a second EU referendum - May's spokesman

  2. Horrible carriage, unwieldy crowns: Elizabeth II speaks of...

  3. Facebook to emphasise friends, not news, in series of changes

  4. Watch: Trump denigrates 'shithole countries', sources say

  5. Trump cancels UK visit, says will not unveil new US embassy

  6. Canada has no plans to pull diplomats from Cuba over mystery...

  7. All jewels from Paris Ritz heist recovered - source

  8. Martian ice deposits could sustain human outposts in the future

  9. 'Ours is not a shithole country': South Africa hits back at Trump

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed