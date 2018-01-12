Works on Triton Fountain continue late in the night

By late afternoon, the completion of the paving still had a long way to go.

Works on the Triton Fountain took 19 months to complete and cost €4 million. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

Works on the Triton Fountain, in Valletta continued late into the night in preparation for Friday's inauguration.

Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation chairman Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi was confident on Thursday all would be in place for the ceremony, even if by late afternoon, the completion of the fountain paving still had a long way to go.

The works were originally planned to be completed by the year’s end, before Valletta assumed the role of European Capital of Culture.

Dr Zrinzo Azzopardi said part of the area would not be paved, pending works on a Valletta 2018 project, though he did not elaborate.

Plans to restore the landmark were in the pipeline since 2011 and stalled following delays in the tendering process.

The original budget was €2 million but ballooned to €4 million, due to the poor condition of the fountain’s basin and figures.

“The extensive damage to the artistic bronze works, including the fact that the internal parts of the statues were filled with concrete, necessitated the transportation of the bronze structures to Italy and their restoration at a foundry,” a spokeswoman for the Infrastructure Ministry said.

Meanwhile, a five-day exhibition on the Triton Fountain, and the area where it is situated, is open inside the Parliament building.

On display are photos of the fountain and the surrounding area throughout through the years. Miniature models are also on show.