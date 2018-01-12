X

Closing in:

Friday, January 12, 2018, 12:15 by Ivan Martin

Watch: AUM holds campus orientation... but where are the students?

More builders than bookworms at the Cospicua university campus

Nice campus, but where are the people? Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Orientation at the American University of Malta is being held this weekend, but when Times of Malta visited the beleaguered University’s Cospicua campus this morning, there were more builders than students.

READ: Keep quiet, AUM tells sacked lecturers

The institution has so far managed to attract just 23 of the 300 students it was expecting for this year. The government has said that the University should have some 3,000 students by its fifth year of operation.

READ: Sadeen flaunts AUM plans, despite having no permits

 

