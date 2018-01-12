Watch: AUM holds campus orientation... but where are the students?
More builders than bookworms at the Cospicua university campus
Orientation at the American University of Malta is being held this weekend, but when Times of Malta visited the beleaguered University’s Cospicua campus this morning, there were more builders than students.
READ: Keep quiet, AUM tells sacked lecturers
The institution has so far managed to attract just 23 of the 300 students it was expecting for this year. The government has said that the University should have some 3,000 students by its fifth year of operation.
Watch the above video.
READ: Sadeen flaunts AUM plans, despite having no permits
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.