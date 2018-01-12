Watch: AUM holds campus orientation... but where are the students?

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Nice campus, but where are the people? Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Orientation at the American University of Malta is being held this weekend, but when Times of Malta visited the beleaguered University’s Cospicua campus this morning, there were more builders than students.

The institution has so far managed to attract just 23 of the 300 students it was expecting for this year. The government has said that the University should have some 3,000 students by its fifth year of operation.

