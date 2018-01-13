Restored Tritons Fountain inaugurated

Photo: Jason Borg, DOI

The Tritons Fountain in Valletta was inaugurated by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Friday.

Read: Works on Tritons Fountain continue late in the night

The budget for the restoration of the landmark statue had gone up to €4 million from a projected €2 million, due to the poor condition of the fountain’s basin and figures.

Read: Tritons Fountain restoration bill doubles to €4 million

The bronze structures were restored in Italy.