Friday, January 12, 2018, 20:38

Restored Tritons Fountain inaugurated

Photo: Jason Borg, DOI

Photo: Jason Borg, DOI

The Tritons Fountain in Valletta was inaugurated by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Friday.

The budget for the restoration of the landmark statue had gone up to €4 million from a projected €2 million, due to the poor condition of the fountain’s basin and figures.

The bronze structures were restored in Italy.

