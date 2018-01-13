Restored Tritons Fountain inaugurated
The Tritons Fountain in Valletta was inaugurated by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Friday.
The budget for the restoration of the landmark statue had gone up to €4 million from a projected €2 million, due to the poor condition of the fountain’s basin and figures.
The bronze structures were restored in Italy.
