Balluta landmark refused protection by Planning Authority - DLĦ

A Balluta landmark believed to be the first neo-gothic building in Malta has been refused protection by the Planning Authority, heritage NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa has said.

The historic building dominated Balluta for much of the 19th century.

In a statement issued on Friday, the NGO said that it had received a letter from the PA's executive committee on Thursday informing it that the PA had turned down a request to schedule Villa St Ignatius.

"Clearly the Authority has the ear of the developer and the development lobby only and is acting to enable the developer to demolish this house for speculation," Din L-Art Ħelwa said.

"Our legal set up for the protection of our heritage is being abused by the very people put in power to protect our heritage."

Workers hacked at villa

Locals were up in arms last December when workers appeared at the villa and began hacking at the masonry. Times of Malta highlighted the destruction, with one local sending in footage of labourers shaking and destroying an old wooden balcony.

Residents told Times of Malta that workers had initially stopped the destruction when a case officer appeared, only to pick up their tools again once the PA official had disappeared.

READ: Villa's destruction shows that anarchy is looming, says PD

Following further uproar, the Planning Authority had issued a statement washing its hands of responsibility, stating that works were being carried out following a court order and that it was the court-appointed expert who was responsible for ensuring works stuck to the rules.

Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa

Historic building housed Bolshevik refugees

The 19th-century building dates back prior to 1839 was the only building dominating Balluta Bay for much of that century. The building was used as a hospital during World War I and housed several Russian refugees fleeing the Bolshevik revolution, among them artist Nicholas Krasnoff, who depicted the villa in one of his paintings.

Its extensive gardens are reportedly to be of a similar calibre to those of Villa Frere in Pieta', which is scheduled Grade 1 and 2, and the villa also housed Melita Football Club for many years starting from the 1930s.

Din L-Art Ħelwa noted that the PA letter came on the same day that conservation architect Edward Said delivered a lecture about the Balluta villa.

No PA officials attended the lecture, despite being invited to do so by Din L-Art Ħelwa.

"The reason for non-attendance became clear when interventions from the floor were being made," the NGO noted, saying it was at this stage that news of the letter was revealed.