Airport expecting 6.5 million passengers in 2018

Malta International Airport expects to reach the 6.5 million passenger mark this year.

The airport saw 6,014,548 passenger movements last year, translating into an upturn of 17.5 per cent over 2016, and establishing 2017 as the fastest-growing year.

Thriving passenger numbers were observed in parallel with an increase of 15 per cent in aircraft movements and an 18 per cent growth in seat capacity.

In spite of the increase in the number of seats available, the seat load factor (SLF) for the year still stood at a healthy 82.4 per cent, in line with the observed European trend.

MIA’s top traffic drivers were the United Kingdom (+8.9 per cent), Italy (+14.8 per cent), Germany (+20.9 per cent), France (+20.6 per cent), and Belgium (+109.2 per cent).

Double digit growth was achieved in all months of last year.

The airport said its summer schedule featured 16 new routes, bringing the airport’s destination network up to a 100.

The airport said that 2018 promised to be a busy year in terms of infrastructure developments, as it was expected to mark the completion of Malta International Airport’s €12 million terminal reconfiguration project.

While most of the terminal improvements falling within the first phase of this project had been delivered, the focus had now shifted to the check-in hall, which was to be equipped with eight additional check-in desks and a new baggage handling system by summer.

In the coming year, MIA will be investing €8.8 million in terminal and airfield improvements, airport operations and security, and a new cargo village.