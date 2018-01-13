Adrian Delia visits Dar Bjorn in Qormi

Neurological patients deserved the best care environment and the highest quality service, Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia said this morning during a visit to Dar Bjorn in Qormi.

The Qormi home is the first to offer services to patients with ALS, multiple sclerosis and other neurological diseases.

Bjorn Formosa, diagnosed with the degenerative disease at 28, had long expressed his wish to set up such a site, insisting on several occasions that this was one wish he wanted to see come true before the disease takes his life.

Dr Delia praised Mr Formosa and thanked him for his commitment to the project. He said that the atmosphere in Dar Bjorn was not one of a clinic or hospital but a beautiful and welcoming one as deserved by the patients it served.

Mr Formosa, who founded the house, said that since its opened a few weeks ago, it already had a great number of people on the waiting list.

Dr Delia was accompanied by his wife Nickie Vella de Fremeaux, who is Dar Bjorn’s lawyer.