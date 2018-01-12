The hidden faces of Valletta

A view of the Marsamxett area of Valletta.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is organising a tour of perhaps lesser-known places in Valletta.

The group, led by Vince Zammit, will descend towards the tip of the capital city, where they will be taking a look at the Archbishop’s Palace and Auberge d’Aragon and walk down Marsamxett Road.

One will also visit Auberge de Baviere, Fort St Elmo and the Evans Building, before finally turning to the church of St Mary Magdalen.

One will have the opportunity to learn the history that fashioned this part of the city, where some buildings are still their original and unique architectural features.

This area also provides a good viewpoint of the defences of Valletta on the Marsamxett side.

Those wishing to learn more about this event can visit https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt . The group will meet today at 6.30pm outside the President’s Palace, St George’s Square.