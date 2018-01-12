Floriana ghost tour

An old picture of St Publius church in Floriana.

A ghost tour of Floriana is being held today at 8pm.

Those attending will discover some horror stories from Floriana’s history, go into places where murders and fraud were committed and visit creepy gardens, crypts and derelict cemeteries.

To book, send a text message on 7906 5040. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1795718910442204/.