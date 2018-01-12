X

Friday, January 12, 2018, 10:07

Watch: Citrus festival is back

Updated 11.45am - Added video

The Citrus Festival returns on Sunday at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Visitors will have the opportunity to taste and buy delicacies prepared by the palace chef – made from oranges and lemons which grow in Malta’s largest citrus garden.

Oranges from the palace’s grove will be on sale, as well as cakes, muffins, jam and marmalade prepared by the kitchen staff. There will also be stalls selling local artisan products.

This event, which is being held between 9am and 5pm, is being organised in aid of animal welfare NGOs. Entrance is free of charge.

