Unite with Tomorrowland to return this summer

Unite with Tomorrowland set to return this summer.

Unite With Tomorrowland is coming to Malta for the second time in as many years on July 28. The event will be held once again at the Marsa Sports Grounds.

Last summer saw a line-up of international and local artists perform live on the Unite Stage in Malta. A magical live satellite connection was also set up with Tomorrowland in Belgium and guests at Unite with Tomorrowland enjoyed 3 DJ sets of Tomorrowland headliners, live from the legendary Belgium Mainstage and united with hundreds of thousands of people around the world, all synchronised simultaneously.

Thousands of people hailing from over 50 countries attended the event

Thousands of people hailing from over 50 countries attended the event in Malta at the Marsa Sports Grounds. The organisation of the event was welcomed, with more than 90 per cent of respondents to a survey describing the event as a great success and requesting a second edition.

Out of these, more than 80 per cent said that Unite With Tomorrowland Malta 2017 exceeded their expectations by far. Intensive work on this year’s edition is already underway, with the event set to offer an exclusive on-stage international line-up.

Headliners will be travelling to Malta to perform live on stage and people will also be part of a live connection with Belgium and the rest of the world.

http://www.ariapeople-events.com/#rec41656662