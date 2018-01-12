Watch: Addicted to our phones (ARTE)
When technology becomes a hindrance
Smartphone apps take up our valuable time, create addiction and distract us from many pressing issues in our lives… But wasn’t technology supposed to help us?
Closing in:
Smartphone apps take up our valuable time, create addiction and distract us from many pressing issues in our lives… But wasn’t technology supposed to help us?
Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.