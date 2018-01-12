Power down, at the world's top tech show
The show is dedicated to the latest electronic technology
The digital economy's big annual trade show, CES, suffered a brief, disruptive plunge into darkness on Wednesday because of a power outage the show's organizers blamed on a glitch caused by heavy rains the day before in usually sunny Nevada
The irony of a partial blackout at a trade show dedicated to the latest electronic technology did not escape social or industry media. "Lights out at CES 2018. Does anyone have a battery pack?" wrote Endgadget, a technology news site.
Large swaths of the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center lost power at about 11:15 a.m. local time, shutting down brightly lit company booths and darkening rooms used by hundreds of journalists covering CES. Emergency lights stayed on, and backup batteries kept wireless internet connections functioning.
CES organizers said power was restored within minutes to the convention center's South Hall, where many gaming companies had exhibits. Other areas took longer. Power was fully restored at 2:10 p.m., CES said in a statement.
A preliminary assessment found that moisture from heavy rains on Tuesday had caused a "flashover" in one of the convention center's transformers, it said.
