Żebbuġ school students’ growing talents

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

For students at St Dorothy’s School in Żebbuġ, an abandoned patch of land behind the school building offered an inno-vative opportunity.

For a few months, they have used the land to grow organic vegetables which they sell at school events, tending their patch and planting new vegetables once a week during their science lessons.

Now, they have set their sights on another nearby patch, and are hoping to soon add chickens to their growing ‘farm’.

“We want to have more days a week dedicated to this particular project, and we also want it to be part of the school curriculum,” said Ella Mifsud Bonnici, a member of the Form 2 group behind the initiative.

This event gives students a voice to share their ideas and show their work

The project was one of several on display by schools yesterday at the start of a three-day sustainable development event at the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School in Naxxar.

The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) Festival, now in its second edition, is organised by Nature Trust as part of the EkoSkola programme.

It brings together schools from around the island to showcase their projects and participate in workshops and exhibitions on environmental initiatives being carried out by various groups, as well as taking part in other hands-on activities.

“This is a chance for schools to share and discover new ideas,” said coordinator Paul Pace, who is director of the Centre for Environmental Education and Research at the University of Malta.

“This year we’ve seen a focus on organic farming and responsible eating in a broad sense.

“There is a lot of good work going on in schools but it often remains in the schools. Good ideas tend to inspire others, and this event gives students a voice to share their ideas and show their work.”

The festival was opened yesterday by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo. He discussed with students their views on the state of the environment and their proposals for the future.