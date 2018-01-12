X

Thursday, January 11, 2018, 18:32

Police make major drugs, cash haul in Hamrun raid

Man arrested in drugs raid

The police arrested three men  and seized a considerable amount of drugs and cash in a raid on a garage in Hamrun on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from various branches descended on the garage in St Vincent Street at about 4pm, blocking all access.

The raid yielded 30 kilos of cannabis and some €42,000 in cash.

Two Maltese and an Italian, aged between 31 and 45 were arrested.  

A van with foreign number plates was seized.

 

