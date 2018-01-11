PD nominates Philip Micallef for Corruption Commission

Philip Micallef

Partit Demokratiku has nominated Philip Micallef to fill the post vacated by the late magistrate Joe Cassar on the Permanent Commission Against Corruption.

It said in a statement the commission has been unable to meet for the past eight months since Opposition leader Adrian Delia had yet to nominate a replacement.

It said that since the Constitution and meeting of this board were of paramount importance in the current politico-economic climate in Malta, it nominated Mr Micallef to fill the vacant position.

In a letter to the Prime Minister this morning, PD said Mr Micallef had vast experience in private enterprises on regulation boards, was CEO of Air Malta, Melita Cable, the Bermuda Regulatory Authority and Malta Enterpirse and executive chairman of the Malta Communications Authority, among others.

He was a man of integrity and had no political or partisan interest.