Man injured in four-storey fall

A 23-year-old man who lives in Tarxien was seriously injured today after falling from a height of around four storeys while working on a construction site.

The police said the accident happened in Triq is-Sewwieqa, Ħamrun at around 10am.

The victim, who is Syrian, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance after being assisted by a medical team on site.

An inquiry is being held.