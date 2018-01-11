X

Closing in:

Thursday, January 11, 2018, 13:19

Man injured in four-storey fall

A 23-year-old man who lives in Tarxien was seriously injured today after falling from a height of around four storeys while working on a construction site.

The police said the accident happened in Triq is-Sewwieqa, Ħamrun at around 10am.

The victim, who is Syrian, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance after being assisted by a medical team on site.

An inquiry is being held.

