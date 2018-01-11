EU should consult people on its future - Muscat

Photo: Jason Borg, DOI

The European Union should embark on a wide consultation process with citizens to see what kind of future they wanted for the union.

The consultation should include people on the peripheries of society including those who did not agree with the way the Union was administered, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

He was addressing the fourth summit of southern European leaders in Rome.

Dr Muscat said that the summit was not one of a group of countries that wanted to be cut off from the European Union. It was of a group of countries that wanted to push their ideas on several issues currently underway within the Union.