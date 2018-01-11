Almost 500 government jobs in run-up to election
Over 1,300 public sector jobs added since June 2016
Public sector full-time employment increased by almost 500 jobs over the electoral campaign between April and June 2017, a sharp contrast to the previous year when government jobs actually went down by 110 over the same period.
Figures released on Thursday by the National Statistics Office reflecting actual JobsPlus figures are the first ones casting lights on recruitment trends over the election period.
However, the increase in the public sector stretches long before the electoral campaign. The spiralling economy created 5.5% more jobs overall between June 2016 and June 2017, with 8,634 in the private sector, and 1,367 persons in the public sector.
Read: MEA concerned about job hand-outs at Water Services Corporation
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.