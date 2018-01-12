X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, January 11, 2018, 14:58

Planning Authority refuses development permit near Gozo heritage site

In June Mepa withdrew a permit issued in error on the same site

The Planning Authority has refused planning permission for a two storey terraced house within the 100 meter buffer zone of the protected heritage site of Għar Għerduf in Kercem, Gozo.

In October 2000, the Planning Authority had given the archaeological site of Għar Għerduf a Class A category status.

Last June the PA Board had withdrawn a permit issued for the same site after it concluded that an error in the designation of the protected site had led to the incorrect assessment of the planning application. 

READ: Saving Għar Għerduf

READ: Gozo catacombs site saved from development - at the 11th hour

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'It looked like a house of horror': terrified passenger...

  2. Ferris now carrying gun ‘after being followed’

  3. Deputy Commissioner reports 'sick' as Caruana Galizia...

  4. New Kappara junction 'far from ready'

  5. Dalli wants Education Commissioner disciplined

  6. Contractor claims work payments stopped when he refused to give...

  7. Keep quiet, AUM tells dismissed lecturers

  8. Government ‘bypasses’ union and contacts pilots individually

  9. Baħrija farmhouse legal saga finally over

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed