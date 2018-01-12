Planning Authority refuses development permit near Gozo heritage site

The Planning Authority has refused planning permission for a two storey terraced house within the 100 meter buffer zone of the protected heritage site of Għar Għerduf in Kercem, Gozo.

In October 2000, the Planning Authority had given the archaeological site of Għar Għerduf a Class A category status.

Last June the PA Board had withdrawn a permit issued for the same site after it concluded that an error in the designation of the protected site had led to the incorrect assessment of the planning application.

READ: Saving Għar Għerduf

READ: Gozo catacombs site saved from development - at the 11th hour