Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Tottenham have opened transfer negotiations with Dele Alli, according to the papers.

1.00pm Hearts are in talks with Manchester United to sign left-back Demetri Mitchell on loan until the end of the season.

Mitchell, 21, made his first-team debut off the bench against Crystal Palace in the final game of last season.

No deal has been signed yet, but it’s hoped Mitchell will join the Hearts squad in time to feature for next Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibernian.

12.30pm Barcelona have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Yerry Mina from Palmeiras on a five-and-a-half year deal.

The 23-year-old defender will cost Barca 11.8m euros and the release clause in the contract is 100m euros.

12.15pm Everton will battle Southampton to sign Arsenal's Theo Walcott, according to the Daily Mail.

The paper says the Gunners may consider letting the England forward leave this month, while Everton are confident they can beat the Saints to the 28-year-old's signature.

12.00pm West Ham United could part ways with Javier Hernandez.

The Mexican striker joined the London club last summer.

11.50am Tottenham have started new contract talks with Dele Alli amid interest from Europe, the Mirror reports.

The paper says Spurs are confident the 21-year-old will sign a new deal, with informal discussions having already taken place, despite transfer links with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

10.27pm Genoa director general Giorgio Perinetti says Armando Izzo and Mattia Perin won’t leave in January unless they get “ridiculous offers”.

Both players have been linked with a move away from the Griffon this month, but they’re struggling against relegation and lie just six points above the drop zone.

“Izzo is a very important player and we want to keep him,” Perinetti explained to Sky.

10.11pm Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu is free to leave Barcelona this month, report Sport.

Deulofeu rejoined Barca from Everton last summer, but has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular under Ernesto Valverde.

The Spaniard has two suitors, namely Napoli and Inter. The former are considering a permanent deal, while the latter want to take him on loan.

The player himself is more receptive to the idea of going out on loan now and making another decision on his future at the end of the season.

9.07pm Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keeping tabs on teenage Roma left-back Luca Pellegrini.

According to Il Tempo and Foot Mercato, PSG are unconvinced by Layvin Kurzawa and Yuri Berchiche and have turned to Pellegrini.

The 18-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the publications warn he has yet to agree an extension with the Giallorossi.

Djamel Leeflang.

8.41pm Some news from Maltese football, as struggling Lija Athletic have parted ways with two foreign players.



Midfielder Djamel Leeflang, 25, who featured 14 times for Lija this season and 20-year old Joaquin Lores Varela from Uruguay, who appeared for the club only three times, left the club to seek pastures new.

Joseph Galea is seeking to reinforce the squad in an attempt to salvage the Premier League status, as they are currently at the bottom of the table.

8.04pm Russia captain Fyodor Smolov wants to sign for West Ham.

The 27-year-old striker wants to move to London from Russian Premier League team Krasnodar and West Ham are expected to make a bid for him if they sell Diafra Sakho this month.

Smolov has scored 59 times in 90 games for Krasnodar and 11 times in 28 games for Russia.

The player scored two memorable goals against Spain in November which led to him to Spanish newspapers reporting that Real Madrid wanted to sign him this month.

7.45pm Valencia have agreed a £12m fee with Arsenal for Francis Coquelin, although the midfielder is not yet a Los Che player.

7.06pm Napoli have reportedly agreed terms with Ajax winger Amir Younes and only need to negotiate the manner of his arrival.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli have negotiated a five-year contract worth €1.5m a season for Younes.

Consequently, the Partenopei will make “one last attempt” to bring in the Germany international this month.

6.45pm Ernesto Valverde has expressed his satisfaction over the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

Edison Bilbao Zarate

6.30pm Gżira United are close to completing their second transfer this month as they look set to offer a contract to Edison Bilbao Zarate.

The Chile midfielder is currently on the books of Mosta but it is understood that he has a clause on his contract that enables him to seek pastures new this month.

Zarate was a regular member in Johann Scicluna's team this season, helping the team to establish themselves in mid-table this season.

If the deal goes through Zarate will make his debut on Saturday against Tarxien Rainbows at the Hibs Stadium.

Meanwhile, Gżira are still running the rule on defender Kris Thachkray, formerly of Qormi, and Italian midfielders Fabrizio Massimo Bramati and Bruno Pezzella

Philip Schranz – Birkirkara FC

5.45pm Philip Schranz's proposed moved to English non-league side Merthyr Town has broke down, the Times of Malta has learnt.

On Tuesday, the Malta U-21 goalkeeper looked set to be heading to Wales after Birkirkara reached a verbal agreement that would see the 21-year-old spend the last four months of the season on loan with the English side.

However, Birkirkara officials told Times of Malta yesterday that the transfer has now fallen through as the Welsh club, who are run on amateur status, are unable to offer Schranz a professional contract.

Thus, Schranz will now remain on the books of Birkirkara, even though with the arrival of Macedonian Kristijan Naumovski, the young goalkeeper could still join another club on loan to guarantee himself regular football.

5.35pm Scott Airfield could be set to leave Burnley...

4.50pm Sheffield United have completed a double swoop for Lee Evans and James Wilson.

Midfielder Evans joins from Wolves for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half year deal while Manchester United striker Wilson has signed on loan for the rest of the season.

The pair have signed after Ryan Leonard joined the Blades from Southend on Tuesday.

4.30pm Crystal Palace are determined to add more firepower to their forward line this month. Earlier today we reported that they made a bid for Fiorentina's Khouma Babacar.

Now Sky Sports is reporting that they are keen to sign Diafra Sakho from West Ham United.

4.00pm Sami Khedira has urged Juventus to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Can is out of contract at the end of the season and is reported to be closing in on a move to Juve.

His German team-mate Khedira told Sky in Italy: "I know Emre Can well, he’s young but he’s also very powerful and very talented.

"He still must learn things and grow, given his age, but if I were Juventus, I’d jump at the chance to sign him. He’ll be free from his contract."

3.45pm Is your club looking to sign a future superstar. Well look at what Barcelona's La Masia has been nurturing in the last few years with a view of a first-team place at the Nou Camp....

3.02pm Verona have confirmed that they are close to a triple swoop of Torino’s Lucas Boye, Bologna’s Bruno Petkovic and Udinese’s Ryder Matos.

Speaking to Sportitalia about Verona’s January deals, sporting director Filippo Fusco explained Boye had the ‘characteristics’ to help the Rossoblu, while the arrivals of fellow forwards Petkovic and Matos were being ‘finalised’.

2.48pm Franck Ribery’s contract is running down at Bayern Munich, but the Frenchman insists he is not concerned by his future.

“I am highly professional, always focused,” the 34-year-old said. “I still have five months left. There are a lot of options."

2.23pm Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici has poured cold water on reports linking striker Cristian Pavon with a move to Arsenal.

“For the moment, we haven’t received any proposal, formally or informally,” he said. “For now, they are all rumours, comments in the corridors.

“But I know very well what I spoke to Cristian about when we renewed his contract. I am not going to stunt his career, but we gave him a nice contract for him to be comfortable.

1.44pm Besiktas are reportedly pushing to sign Mario Mandzukic this month, but Juventus are determined to keep the striker.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Besiktas have revived their interest in Mandzukic, following on from Domagoj Vida’s pleas for his fellow Croatian to join him in Istanbul.

However, the website warns Juve’s response “was still negative” when they were approached by the Turkish champions.

1.29pm Cagliari have reportedly beaten Genoa to the signature of Roma defender Leandro Castan.

Castan was thought to be on his way to Genoa, but fresh reports suggest the Brazilian will undergo a medical with Cagliari on Thursday, prior to joining on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has not made any appearances for Roma’s first team this season, with a cavernoma derailing his career in 2014.

1.08pm Huddersfield have increased their bid for Alex Pritchard at Norwich to £11million.

The Terriers reportedly offered £5million earlier this month for the former Tottenham winger. The deal may be complicated by the fact that Norwich's sporting director Stuart Webber was previously the head of football operations at Huddersfield.

12.30pm Atalanta forward Alejandro Gomez could be tempted by a January approach from Liverpool, according to Tuttosport.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a fan of the 29-year-old, who's in the form of his life with seven goals and eight assists this season.

We're deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence.



12.20pm Former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence has died at the age of 77, the club have announced.

The Scot made 390 appearances for the Reds between 1962 and 1971, helping Bill Shankly's side win two league titles and an FA Cup.

Lawrence, affectionately nicknamed 'The Flying Pig' due to his ability to make spectacular saves despite his stocky build, subsequently played for Tranmere, and he was capped three times by Scotland.

11.50pm Sky Sports News is reporting that former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is not being considered for the vacant manager’s job at Stoke.

Bilic is joint favourite with most bookmakers, but it’s now clear he isn’t in the running.

Martin O’Neill is still a strong contender, but there are other candidates that owners Peter and John Coates are looking at.

Stoke are considering asking O’Neill to take the job on a short term basis we understand, so that they can make a more considered, long term appointment in the summer, but it isn’t clear whether O’Neill would be happy with that arrangement.

11.35am Tottenham and Real Madrid are reportedly in advanced negotiations over Harry Kane, with the 24-year-old reportedly keen to wear the number 10 shirt for Los Blancos.

The Daily Express says reports in Spain suggest the England international is planning to quit the Premier League, with a move to Real firmly in his sights.

11.20am Newcastle are said to be eyeing up Sparta Prague goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after Kevin Trapp opted to stay at Paris St-Germain.

The Daily Mail say Slovakia international Dubravka is Rafael Benitez's latest transfer target, as the club continue their hunt for a new goalkeeper.

11.10am Crystal Palace have made a bid for Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson has made signing a striker a priority in the January window as his first choice option Christian Benteke has scored just once in 16 games.

Babacar, 24, has scored four times in Serie A this season after netting 10 last year. He earned his first call-up for Senegal in March last year.

11am Andre Silva's future at Milan looks in doubt as the Portuguese forward wants more regular football under Gennaro Gattuso.

10.40am Jack Wilshere is expected to hold new contract talks with Arsenal next week, the Mirror reports.

The paper says the club are finally ready to make a formal contract offer to the 26-year-old midfielder, but he has been warned he may have to accept a pay cut if he wants to stay with the Gunners.

Wilshere's current deal expires at the end of the season.

9.01pm Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli says Gustavo Gomez won’t go to Boca Juniors - “we’ll probably give him to Udinese”.

The centre-back is set to leave the Rossoneri this month, and Boca were keen to bring him to La Bombonera.

However, the Argentine club were only willing to do a loan deal and it appears that has ended any chance of an agreement being found.

“We’re still trying to define the player’s situation, but I don’t think Boca is possible,” Mirabelli is quoted as saying by Olé.

8.48pm Ianis Hagi is set to join the team founded by his father Gheorghe, as Viitorul Costanta confirm they’ll meet Fiorentina’s asking price.

The attacking midfielder joined the Viola in the summer of 2016, but he’s barely featured since the €2m transfer.

It was rumoured he could move to Galatasaray, where his father hold legendary status, but instead he’s very close to joining Viitorul Costanta - founded by Hagi Sr.

“FC Viitorul agrees with the transfer fee and the percentages requested by Fiorentina,” a short statement on the club’s website headed “Details about the transfer of Ianis Hagi” reads.

8.23pm Andreas Christensen has penned a new four-and-a-half-year contract at Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has become a first-team regular under Antonio Conte, making 22 appearances this season since returning from his two-year loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach.

"It feels really good to sign a new contract and I’m just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future. I’ve played a lot of games, I’m enjoying it at the club and everything is working well," the defender said, as quoted on the club's website.

7.50pm Having broken into the England squad, Leicester defender Harry Maguire is now being linked with a move to Manchester City, Sky Sports News understands.

We know that Pep Guardiola is actively trying to sign a central defender this window, but it’s our information that although City do like Maguire, it’s not a deal they’re looking to pursue in January - as things stand.

Maguire joined Leicester City in the summer for £17m - and it’s likely to take closer to £50m to prise him away from the King Power Stadium.

7.15pm Hibernians continued to strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window when they secured the services of Georgian midfielder Gorgi Gorozia.

The 22-year-old is an offensive midfielder who was on the books of Torpedo Kutaisi and Lokomotiv Tbilisi.

In the last few months he moved to Norway where he played for Stabaek.

Gorozia is expected to make his debut on Sunday when Hibernians take on Floriana at the National Stadium.

6.50pm Huddersfield have made another bid for Norwich midfielder Alex Pritchard.

The Terriers have made a significantly improved offer after one of £5m was rejected, PA Sport understands.

Former England Under-21 international Pritchard is understood to be open to moving to the John Smith's Stadium after 18 months in Norfolk.

6.40pm Four Premier League clubs are leading the chase to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Nicolas Gaitan, reports Marca.

Watford, West Ham, Southampton and Everton are all battling it out to land the 29-year-old.

Marca reports that two of these Premier League clubs want to sign him on a permanent basis, while the other pair are interested in a loan deal until the end of the season.

Atleti, who value Gaitan at €20m, plan to sit down with the player soon to decide which offer from England is the most suitable for all parties concerned.

6.05pm Marouane Fellaini's fututre could still lie at Manchester United.

5.55pm Motherwell are trying to conclude a loan deal for Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

Ciftci was on loan at Plymouth Argyle until recently, but that agreement has been cancelled, allowing him to head to Fir Park.

He is understood to have flown to Tenerife earlier today ahead of the Motherwell squad, who later headed there for their winter break training camp.

5.41pm Inter will reportedly struggle to find a deal for Ramires, as Walter Sabatini was unable to convince Suning Group to invest in January.

The Nerazzurri have Financial Fair Play obligations to meet, but the technical advisor flew to China to try and convince the owners to invest in Luciano Spalletti’s squad.

However, FCInterNews reports that his mission was unsuccessful, as the owners reiterated that only loans or sales can be considered before the June 30 FFP deadline.

5.21pm More about Stoke as they have made an inquiry about Senagalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye, Sky Sports News understands.

The 27-year old is currently at Galatasaray, and was part of the Senegal squad that reached the quarter finals of last year's Africa Cup of Nations.

4.50pm Stoke City have signed Austrian right-back Moritz Bauer from Rubin Kazan for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at the bet365 Stadium, becoming the club's first signing of the January transfer window.

4.20pm Real Madrid will delay their move for Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga if the player undergoes an operation on his foot this month, reports Onda Cero.

Kepa was examined by Real Madrid’s doctors in the Spanish capital last week and may now have to undergo surgery which will keep him out of action until March.

This has delayed his transfer to the LaLiga champions and there is a strong possibility that the deal may not be completed until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who has already reached an agreement with Madrid, expected the Bernabeu giants to activate his €20m buyout clause this month.

3pm Inter and Napoli are both interested in Gerard Deulofeu and Simone Verdi, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Barcelona forward wants to return to Italy, after spending six months on loan at Milan last season. But Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri would prefer Bologna forward Verdi, who Inter have targeted for a summer move.

2.15pm Gary Rowett is out of the running to replace Mark Hughes at Stoke after signing a new contract.

2.00pm Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is close to signing for Turkey's Basaksehir, the Istanbul club said.

Turkish media reported that Barcelona will keep paying half the player's salary but Basaksehir, who top the domestic standings, said there were still issues to solve.

"Although we have agreed in principle on many issues, there are still some steps to be taken. My team is in talks with the player's agent and Barcelona club officials," club chairman Goksel Gumusdag said.

"I hope they will come back with a positive result," he added.

1.30pm Crystal Palace are unlikely to sell Dutch defender Patrick Van Aanholt following last night’s injury to Jeff Schlupp, according to Sky Sports.

The former Chelsea and Sunderland left-back hasn’t featured much for Palace under manager Roy Hodgson and is reportedly a target for PSV.

12.40pm Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he is in the market for six or seven new players in the transfer window to boost his injury-ravaged squad.

"We have been talking about strengthening our squad for about two or three weeks into my time at the club, so literally nothing has changed in that area…," Hodgson said.

"You could argue that if we said we wanted three or four then really we should be looking at six or seven, because we have lost at least two players for the rest of this season, and probably the start of next season.”

Bojan Kaljevic – Balzan

12.20pm Bojan Kaljevic has stirred up the Maltese market after posting a message on his facebook stage stating "Be ready for a surprise".

Sources said that the Montenegrin striker has received offers from clubs in the United Arab Emirates and South Korea.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Kaljevic confirmed the approach but he said that the future was on the hands of the club.

"The situation is out of my hand. I have two-and-a-half-year contract remaining and it's up to the club to decide whether I stay or go."

Balzan officials said that Bojan Kaljevic is not for sale and will stay at the club beyond this month.

12.10pm Manchester City already have a deal in place with Alexis Sanchez if he decides to join them, according to Sky in Italy.

If he goes to them in the summer he'll get a contract worth £13million a year in wages, plus a £30m signing on fee. If he walks away in the summer, then Arsenal will get nothing.

Alternatively, if Arsenal are prepared to let Sanchez go to City now, they would get a £20m fee.

Pep Guardiola has worked with Sanchez before of course, at Barcelona, and we've been told there is a good relationship between the two.

12.00pm Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. The future of Alexis Sanchez again made the headlines this morning with Manchester City reportedly keen to sign him in January. So stay with us to follow all the latest developments. We will also try to bring you the biggest transfer stories from the BOV Premier League.

10.40pm Inter are being linked with a shock swoop for Milan defender Gabriel Paletta.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Paletta is one of the centre-backs that Inter are pursuing as back-up for Miranda and Milan Skriniar.

The Italo-Argentine has made no appearances for the Rossoneri this season, with Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio and Leonardo Bonucci above him in pecking order.

10.30pm Juventus reportedly sent scouts to watch Porto youngster Diogo Dalot, but he has a €20m release clause.

The 18-year-old right-back made his first team debut this season when he started against Lusitano G.C in the Taça de Portugal.

Dalot is an Under-20 international ccording to Corriere di Torino, the Bianconeri sent scouts to watch him play for Porto B.

9.51pm Buoyed by some their positive results they chalked up in their recent outings, Senglea Athletic are not interested in revamping the roster.



Speaking to this portal, the club underlined the fact that they are satisfied with the quality they have in their squad, in particular thanks to the arrival of coach Paolo Favaretto who has been instrumental in assembling a competitive side on the field since his appointment.



Nonetheless, there will be some minor changes including the departures of Mattia Del Negro and Ryan Dalli while they are interested in bringing in a Maltese player while also a foreign striker as they seek to strengthen their offensive line.

9.32pm Nottingham Forest have confirmed Aitor Karanka as their new manager.

The former Middlesbrough manager has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club, who were looking for a replacement for Mark Warburton after he was sacked on New Year's Eve.

Inter Primavera striker Moussa Souare is set to join Mosta.

9.03pm Mosta are looking to add more options upfront to their coach Johann Scicluna as in the coming days they should welcome Moussa Souare from Inter Primavera.

The Guinean-born, 19, was recently on loan with Monopoli and in the past years he was also on the books of Bologna and Sassuolo.



Speaking to Times of Malta, Mosta said that this signing fits their policy as they are looking to rejuvenate their roster while injecting more quality as well.

Philip Schranz is set for a new experience in England.

8.31pm Further transfer news from the domestic league as Birkirkara have reached a verbal agreement with Conference League side, Merthyr Town to send youth goalkeeper Philip Schranz to England on loan.



Schranz featured 12 times between league and domestic cup this season with the Stripes.



Previously, the Malta U-21 goalkeeper appeared for Tarxien Rainbows while he started out his career with Melita.

Nii Nortey Ashong with Fiorentina.

8.04pm BOV Premier League side Sliema Wanderers have been active on the transfer market lately as they brought in two Italian players from Serie A side Benevento.



First, they acquired the services of goalkeeper Antonio Cotticelli who is currently on the books of Benevento, but he was also sent on loan to the likes of Agropoli and Campobasso.

The 20-year old goalkeeper formed part of Lazio and Parma's youth academies as well.



Nii Nortey Ashong, from Ghana, is the other arrival and he will be another option for coach John Buttigieg in the role of fullback.

Ashong, 23, joined Benevento earlier this month and was immediately sent on loan to the Blues.

The defender was part of the Fiorentina Primavera squad which claimed the 2011/2012 Supercoppa Primavera.

7.50pm Watford have moved ahead of Crystal Palace in the race to sign Getafe keeper Vicente Guaita, according to Sky Sports' Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The 30-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and Getafe are keen to get a fee - believed to be £3.5m - rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Palace, who are in the market for a new 'keeper in the January window, are in negotiations to sign the Spaniard.

Thomas Veronese of Mosta is reportedly linked with a move to Balzan.

7.22pm More news from the domestic league, this time regarding one of Malta's finest foreigners this season so far, Thomas Veronese.



The Italian left-back, who is currently plying his trade at Mosta, was reportedly linked with the BOV Premier League's leaders Balzan.



However, when contacted by this portal, the championship leaders denied any suggestions that they are preparing a bid for the 31-year old defender.

7.20pm Christian Eriksen has been rewarded by his country's association...

7.14pm Milan reportedly want to include Boca Juniors’ Gonzalo Maroni in the deal for Gustavo Gomez.

The Argentinian side are trying to sign Gomez this month, but they won’t meet the €10m asking price set by the Rossoneri.

Boca have made a loan offer, but the Diavolo want to exchange him for 18-year-old attacking midfielder Maroni instead.

The deal is difficult, as the Xeneizes want to keep the youngster and sell him for a big fee in the future, but it’s not impossible.

Balzan's Alfred Effiong is not for sale according to his club.

6.10pm Some fresh news from Maltese football as in the latest hours, Alfred Effiong's name has been circulating around the local news, ahead of a potential departure from Balzan.



Reports said that Floriana were keen to acquire the services of the Malta international in an attempt to bolster their offensive department.



When contacted by the Times of Malta, however, Balzan have denied that Effiong will leave the club.



On the other hand, Floriana have also rebuffed suggestions that they are set to make a bid for the former Valletta striker.

6.00pm Oldham have signed Celtic winger Kundai Benyu on loan for the remainder of the campaign, subject to his registration being cleared.

The 20-year-old Zimbabwe international impressed on loan at Aldershot last season before signing for Celtic in the summer, where has made just four appearances to date.

4.55pm Listen to what impact Philippe Coutinho's transfer will have on the Primera Liga according to football pundit Graham Hunter.

4.30pm Could Antoine Griezmann follow Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the summer from Atletico Madrid? Spanish football expert Guillem Balague thinks it may well be the case...

4.00pm Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan, according to sources in Turkey.

Arda, who has not made a single appearance for Barca this season, is widely expected to leave the Camp Nou this month.

He has been linked with several teams, including Arsenal, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Monaco, and it is now believed that Istanbul Basaksehir have joined the chase to secure his services.

The 30-year-old could leave Barcelona on loan until the end of the season.

3.30pm Divock Origi would be open to making his loan move from Liverpool to Wolfsburg permanent.

When asked about Wolfsburg’s interest in him making the transfer a permanent one: "I take that as a compliment that the club rates me.

"Several factors play a role. I am someone who is enjoying the moment.

"I think everything's possible. I focus on the here and now. I have a good relationship with Liverpool, but feel really well here at Wolfsburg. We'll sit down at the end of the season, and talk we'll see what's next. Right now, I am here for another six months, and I am open for everything."

3.00pm Leicester City are close to completing their first transfer of this window, with the signing of Mali forward Fousseni Diabate from Gazalec Ajaccio, Sky Sports News is reporting.

A fee has been agreed for the 22-year-old who can play as a striker or winger.

He will initially join up with Leicester’s under-23s squad, but could also feature for the first-team this season, if he impresses as much as Leicester’s scouts hope.

2.30pm Naxxar Lions have confirmed the signing of Algerian winger Djilali Belhadj.

The Algerian winger arrived for a trial earlier this month and has impressed coach Oliver Spiteri who decided to offer him a contract until the end of the season.

2.20pm Chelsea will not listen for offers for Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Loftus-Cheek is on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace, who are keen to make the move permanent, but even though Chelsea have signed Ross Barkley, they still have a place for Loftus-Cheek in their long-term plans.

2.00pm Antoine Griezmann will demand £400,000 a week to join Manchester United in favour of Barcelona, the Sun reports.

The paper says the Atletico Madrid striker has been lined up in an £89million deal to join the Red Devils next summer, but that the club have been told their initial offer of £290,000 a week is short of what the 26-year-old wants.

1.45pm PSG forward Lucas Moura would only consider a move away from the club this month to join Manchester United, Telefoot reported yesterday.

Moura has managed only 72 minutes of league action this term but still plans to stay at PSG until the end of the season.

LaLiga sides Real Betis and Malaga are both keen on recruiting him, but they are set for disappointment as Telefoot reports that Manchester United are the only club he would consider joining this month.

1.35pm It's done now.. Coutinho is officially a Barcelona player.

1.30pm Dutch international Wesley Sneijder has joined Qatar's Al-Gharafa after a brief spell with French side Nice, the Middle Eastern club announced on its official Twitter account.

Former Inter and Real Madrid midfielder Sneijder was released by Turkish club Galatasaray in July and played five games for Ligue 1 outfit Nice this season.

Sneijder won the Champions League with Inter in 2010, the same year he helped his country finish as runners-up at the World Cup. He has also won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

1.20pm Lazio have signed Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres from Verona.

1.05pm Cenk Tosun is looking forward to start his career at Everton.

12.50pm RB Leipzig maintain they will resist Liverpool’s attempts to sign Naby Keita in January.

The transfer has already been agreed for the summer at £66.4million but the club are not willing to let him go in January, even for an improved fee.

12.45pm Philippe Coutinho presented with a thigh injury during a medical with his new club Barcelona, which the Spanish side says will keep him sidelined for around 20 days.

Coutinho was undergoing his routine medical tests with Barca on Monday morning as he put the finishing touches on his record-breaking move to the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international missed both of Liverpool's opening two games in 2018 with a thigh problem and Barca have confirmed he is now set to be sidelined for the rest of January.

A club statement read: "Coutinho has an injury to his right thigh and he is expected to be out for around three weeks."

12.40pm You can follow Philippe Coutinho's unveiling here...

12.20pm Coutinho's transfer is set to be announced soon.

12.15pm Alaves have signed Sweden striker John Guidetti on a six-month loan from LaLiga rivals Celta Vigo.

Guidetti, who counts Manchester City, Feyenoord and Celtic among his former clubs, has scored one goal in nine appearances in all competitions for Celta this campaign.

Relegation-battling Alaves said on their website: "Alaves have finalised the signing of John Guidetti, a complete striker capable of creating dangerous chances and scoring goals. The strikers arrives from Celta Vigo on loan until the end of the season."

12.10pm Southampton have stepped up their interest in Monaco striker Guido Carrillo.

The 26-year-old Argentinian – valued at around £15million – played under Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino during his two year spell in charge of Estudiantes.

The struggling Premier League club are seeking a target man to play alongside Charlie Austin when he returns from injury.

Southampton have money to spend following the £75million sale of Virgil Van Dijk, although the fee is to be paid by Liverpool in instalments over a period of years.

As well as a centre-forward, they are also in the market for a winger with pace and a back-up right-back.

12.05pm Scottish side Hibernian have announced that Jamie Maclaren has joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

The striker has signed from Bundesliga II side SV Darmstadt 98, and has met up with the squad at their winter training base in the Algarve.

12.00pm Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for €72m, reports Sina Sports.

Aubameyang was linked with a move to China last summer – Tianjin Quanjian wanted to secure his services – and it appears as though he will head east this month.

According to Sina Sports, Guangzhou Evergrande are in advanced negotiations with Dortmund over a €72m move to sign the Gabon international.

11.45pm Coutinho is the latest Brazilian player to move to the Camp Nou. Watch who were the others in the video below.

11.30am Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Philippe Coutinho will surely enjoy all the headlines as he will be unveiled as a new Barcelona player so stay with us to follow all the latest news...