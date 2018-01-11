X

Closing in:

Thursday, January 11, 2018, 12:27

Spanish guitar classics at St Francis

Classical guitarist Bernard Catania will be giving a concert at St Francis oratory in Valletta today at noon.

Catania will be performing guitar music from a wide-ranging repertoire that covers baroque, Spanish, Latin American and 20th contemporary classical guitar.

The programme will include works by Isaac Albeniz, Francisco, Enrique Granados, Antonio Lauro and Gaspar Sanz.

Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert. Proceeds will go to the St Francis church restoration project. For more details, call 7968 0952 or e-mail [email protected].

