A public talk on conservation and restoration is being held today in Valletta.

Works of art of religious, historical and cultural significance in the past were often threatened by adverse weather conditions and poor restoration.

Inappropriate scientific studies and inadequate materials used for restoration often lead to poor results and accelerate the process of losing fragments of a work of art.

Through a presentation, the speakers will shed light on how modern conservation techniques enable professional conservators to technically examine and understand the original and non-original materials of a work and the cause of deterioration prior to any hands-on conservation work.

Speakers will compare three particular examples: the frescoes of the tradition of Giotto in Sant’Antonio Abate in Le Campora, the frescoes of Paolo Uccello at San Miniato in Monte, Florence, and the mural at the Sanctuary of Our Lady in Mellieħa. Through the use of non-invasive and micro-invasive techniques, works of art were monitored before, during and after the conservation intervention, including the monitoring of temperature, relative humidity and salts. These scientific studies helped conservators and conservation scientists modify environmental conditions and create an adequate and controlled environment for the artworks.

Through the use of images, the speakers will visually explain the common elements and methodologies used to conserve these important wall paintings.

The talk is being organised by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Cultural Institute in collaboration with Atelier del Restauro Ltd Malta, the Istituto per la Conservazione e Valorizzazione dei Beni Culturali CNR Area della Ricerca di Firenze and FABERestauro of Firenze.

The talk is being held today at 6.30pm at the Italian Cultural Institute, Valletta. Entrance is free.