Lecture on Lord Byron’s turbulent, passionate life

Lecturer Liz Merry

A lecture on Lord Byron, organised by the Malta Decorative and Fine Arts Society (DFAS), is being held today.

Byron by Richard Westall (1813)

This society holds monthly lectures, launches projects to support young artists, trains volunteers in heritage activities and organises study days and tours. Its aim is to enhance its members’ knowledge and appreciation of the arts and develop social activities that will enrich their lives.

Byron’s family history is a story as turbulent and passionate as that of any of his romantic and troubled heroes. Lecturer Liz Merry will start with a look at his background and upbringing, the unexpected succession to the Byron title and his development as peer, philanderer and poet.

The stormy political upheavals of the late 19th and early 20th century and the ongoing tide of Romanticism in art and literature show Byron very much as a child of his time, but his artistic legacy is one for all time.

Of all the Romantic poets, Byron is considered the most influential on subsequent art, literature and drama.

The lecture will take place today at 6.30pm at the Salini Hotel and Spa. For reservations, contact Nicky Stilon at [email protected].