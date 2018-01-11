Happy End at St James

Michael Haneke’s 2017 film Happy End pits bourgeois family life in the French port city of Calais against the European refugee crisis that is knocking at its door.

Secrets, lies, betrayal and deception lurk beneath the polished surfaces of luxurious parties and lucrative businesses. An added preoccupation with social media and surveillance add to the exploration of middle-class malaise, where each family member’s personal crisis becomes part of the tangled web that is the family unit.

Happy End is showing today at 7.30pm and on January 19 at 8.30pm at St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta. For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.