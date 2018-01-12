Watch: NBA roundup: Clippers' Williams pours in 50

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young (6) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lou Williams scored a career-best 50 points and added seven assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers snap a 12-game, head-to-head losing streak against Golden State by dispatching the Warriors 125-106 on Wednesday at Oakland, Calif.

Williams scored 27 points in the third quarter -- the most by any NBA player in any quarter this season -- as the Clippers rallied from a nine-point deficit to spoil a milestone night for Kevin Durant. The Golden State standout scored a season-high 40 points on 14-of-18 shooting to become the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points.

Williams shot 16 of 27 from the floor and made 8 of 16 3-point attempts while notching his third 40-point outing of the season. Rookie Tyrone Wallace scored 22 points in his third NBA game for the Clippers, who were without forward Blake Griffin (concussion) for the second consecutive game.

Durant reached the 20,000-point barrier at 29 years, 103 days old. Only LeBron James (28 years, 17 days) reached the mark quicker. Durant (calf) returned from a three-game absence to carry the load with point guard Stephen Curry (ankle) and shooting guard Klay Thompson (rest) out of the Golden State lineup.

Timberwolves 104, Thunder 88

Jimmy Butler had 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Minnesota broke away in the second half to beat Oklahoma City in Minneapolis.

Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points as the Timberwolves won for the third consecutive time and 10th in their past 13 games. Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 12 rebounds for his NBA-leading 35th double-double of the season.

Russell Westbrook recorded 38 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who have lost three straight games and five of their past seven. Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points on 5-of-19 shooting and Paul George had 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting for Oklahoma City, which committed 19 turnovers, one shy of its season high.

Bulls 122, Knicks 119 (2 OT)

Rookie Lauri Markkanen finished off a career-best, 33-point performance by hitting two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining in double overtime as Chicago outlasted New York.

The 7-foot center made 10 of 22 shots, including eight 3-pointers (on 15 attempts) to match the Chicago rookie record set by Chris Duhon in 2004-05. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Denzel Valentine and Robin Lopez each scored 20 points for the Bulls.

Michael Beasley led the Knicks with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points for New York, and Jarrett Jack had 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second career triple-double.

Rockets 121, Trail Blazers 112

Chris Paul and Eric Gordon combined for 67 points to lift Houston to a home victory over Portland.

Paul scored 37 points and dished out 11 assists while Gordon added 30 points for the Rockets, who won for the third time in five games without James Harden in the lineup. Harden, the NBA's leading scorer at 31.3 points per game, missed his fifth straight game with a hamstring strain.

Damian Lillard scored 29 points with eight assists and CJ McCollum chipped in 24 points for the Trail Blazers.

Heat 114, Pacers 106

Goran Dragic scored 20 points to lead seven Heat players in double figures during a victory over Indiana in Indianapolis. The Heat have won six in a row and nine of their past 11 games.

Hassan Whiteside scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds for Miami, while Tyler Johnson, Bam Adebayo and Wayne Ellington each scored 15 points. Dragic added a game-high nine assists.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 26 points. Domantas Sabonis added 18 points.

Jazz 107, Wizards 104

Ricky Rubio scored 21 points, and Utah snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over host Washington.

Donovan Mitchell and Ekpe Udoh had 16 points apiece for the Jazz. Joe Johnson also had 16 points off the bench for Utah.

John Wall led Washington with 35 points on 14-of-27 shooting, and he added a game-high 11 assists. Bradley Beal had 23 points for the Wizards, who lost for just the third time in nine games.

Mavericks 115, Hornets 111

Harrison Barnes scored nine consecutive points late in the fourth quarter, and Dennis Smith Jr. helped ice the game at the free-throw line as Dallas won at Charlotte.

Barnes' turnaround jumper with 6:10 remaining broke a 94-all tie and sparked a 16-10 run to put the Mavericks ahead 110-104 with 1:18 left. He finished with a team-high 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Charlotte fought back to pull within 111-110 on Kemba Walker's three-point play with 31.7 seconds to go, but Smith hit a pair of free throws with 15.7 ticks left to restore a three-point lead, and the Mavs held on from there. Walker scored a game-high 41 points.

Pistons 114, Nets 80

Andre Drummond recorded the 16th 20-20 game of his career with 22 points and 20 rebounds, and Detroit cruised to a win over Brooklyn in New York.

Drummond also contributed five assists and two blocked shots. Tobias Harris scored 22 points and Dwight Buycks had a career-high 17 points for the Pistons, who snapped a five-game road losing streak.

Allen Crabbe paced the Nets with 20 points. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tossed in 15 points for Brooklyn.

Grizzlies 105, Pelicans 102

Tyreke Evans scored 28 points, including the last seven in the game for Memphis, to lead the Grizzlies past visiting New Orleans.

Evans canned a 3-pointer with 1:26 left to give the Grizzlies a 101-97 lead. He added two free throws with 1:01 remaining to make it 103-100, and sank two more foul shots with 5.9 seconds left to restore a three-point lead. New Orleans' E'Twaun Moore got off a potential game-tying 3-pointer just before the horn, but couldn't convert.

Memphis' Marc Gasol had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while JaMychal Green added 20 points and 14 rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins tossed in a game-high 29 points for the Pelicans, but committed his fifth turnover of the game when Gasol stole the ball from him with 7.0 seconds remaining to set up Evans' clinching foul shots.

Hawks 110, Nuggets 97

Dennis Schroder contributed 19 points and 10 assists for his third double-double of the season to help Atlanta record a victory at Denver.

Taurean Prince scored 16 points and Kent Bazemore added 14 for Atlanta, which shot 18 of 18 from the free-throw line while halting a four-game losing streak.

Gary Harris scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting for Denver, which has lost three straight games and five of the past seven. Will Barton added 15 points and Jamal Murray scored 13.

Bucks 110, Magic 103

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his team-leading 26 points in the third quarter to lead Milwaukee to a victory over visiting Orlando.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Bucks, who have won seven of their past 12 games and eight of their past 11 at home.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 21 points.