Watch: A Pearl Among Cities (ARTE)
The mythical capital of Samarkand
French reporter Alfred de Montesquiou continues his journey along the silk road through Uzbekistan arriving at the city of Samarkand; a jewel of Persian architecture and mythical capital of the Timurid Empire.
