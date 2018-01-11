X

Closing in:

Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 22:14 by PA

Armed robbers steal jewellery 'worth millions' from Ritz Hotel in Paris

'€4.7 million worth of jewels have been taken'

Photo: Shutterstock

Armed robbers have stolen jewellery reportedly worth millions of euros from the Ritz hotel in Paris.

French police said that five thieves, some of them armed, entered the luxury hotel and stole goods worth "an important sum".

The French TV station BFM said that €4.7 million worth of jewels have been taken.

A police spokesman said that no one was injured in the robbery at about 6.30pm on Wednesday. He said that three robbers were arrested and the other two got away.

The officer would not confirm reports that jewels were stolen from a hotel shop or that the robbers were armed with hatchets.

