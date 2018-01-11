Villas-Boas crashes out of Dakar Rally

Andre Villas-Boas (left).

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas has been forced to pull out of the Dakar Rally after suffering a back injury during a crash.

Portugese coach Villas-Boas had quit as manager of Chinese side Shanghai SIPG at the end of November in order to take part in the 15-day motorsport endurance event with Team Overdrive.

However, the 40-year-old and co driver Ruben Faria saw their Toyota Hilux nosedive into a dune, which resulted in a forced withdrawal, having been in 43rd position.

Team Overdrive director Jean-Marc Fortin confirmed to Belgium newspaper HLN that Villas-Boas had been taken to hospital to be assessed on a back injury.

Villas-Boas later posted on Instagram to give a positive update on his situation in San Juan de Marcona, Peru.

"Just to tell everyone that both me and (copilot) Ruben (Faria) are safe and well and back in the bivouac. We jumped off a dune and crashed the car nose first," he wrote.

"The Dakar unfortunately is finished for us. Better luck next time! Thank you all for your kind messages of support."

Villas-Boas is a keen motorsport enthusiast, with his uncle having taken part in the 1982 Dakar Rally.

Overdrive Racing Team added on their social media accounts: "Hope to see you back soon @avbdakar! Thanks for your professionalism."

The Dakar Rally started in Peru on January 6 and travels through Bolivia before finishing in Argentina on January 20.

British motorcyclist Sam Sunderland, meanwhile, was forced out because of back pain, the KTM rider having been the overall leader and looking to defend his victory last year.