Trappers living in fear that their hobby has met its end

Trappers are "terrified" that last month could have seen the end of trapping, the Hunters' Federation (FKNK) said today.

The European Court of Justice will this year decide whether Malta can continue applying a derogation allowing an autumn trapping season.

The season, which runs between October and the end of December, is subject to infringement proceedings by the European Commission. The court case was filed in 2015.

Asked by Times of Malta what had led to the infringement proceedings and court action, FKNK's Joe Perici Calascione said that in previous years rules may have been bent.

"But if I have stepped out of line give me a slap on the wrist don't knock me out," he said.

The lifelong hunter said the trapping community wanted the opportunity to pass on its cultural heritage to the next generation.

And while the FKNK insists trapping is part of the island's cultural fabric, abuse during the contentious season irks many, Mr Calascione said.

During the press briefing, the federation gave an overview of the arguments presented in court in favour of retention of the practice.

Trappers argue that the practice in Malta is well within the natural mortality rate - a figure set by the EU's Birds Directive.

They also refer extensively to ECJ judgments that describe trapping as an example of cultural heritage.

The way trapping is practiced in Malta, the FKNK said, is well within the acceptable parameters set by the EU.

Conservation NGO Birdlife Malta is holding a similar press briefing later today.