Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 17:54

Small fire at Sant'Antnin plant

Blaze brought under control within an hour, CPD assures

Photo: Peter Paul Coleiro, Civil Protection Department

It took members of the Civil Protection Department about an hour to control a fire at the Sant’Antnin Waste Recycling Plant this afternoon.

The fire, mostly of paper and plastic, started in a hole rubbish is dumped in.

Although small, it took 20,000 litres of water and foam to control it.

Photo: Peter Paul Coleiro, Civil Protection Department

The plant fell victim to a fierce fire last May. It had taken shifts of 40 to 50 firefighters each, 60 Civil Protection Department volunteers and nine fire trucks several hours to first box in the fire and eventually bring the flames under control.

