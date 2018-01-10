Watch: Schoolchildren pick oranges ahead of Citrus Festival

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Elisa Lemarchand

A group of schoolchildren from Qormi Primary School spent time picking oranges from San Anton Palace yesterday, ahead of the Citrus Festival which kicks off on Sunday.

Launching the 2018 Citrus Festival, Edgar Preca, the President’s husband, spoke about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, and how oranges and other citrus fruit should be a regular part of our daily diet.

During this year’s festival, oranges from the palace orange grove will be on sale, as well as cakes, muffins, jam and marmalade prepared by the San Anton Palace kitchen staff.

Citrus fruit should be part of our daily diet

Stalls will also be selling local artisan products, Elaine Agius, events coordinator explained.

Daniela Bagnaschi, from event sponsors GO, said this was the fourth year the telecom company would be supporting the event.

“This is part of our ongoing long-term commitment to this event, organised by the Office of the President and other events which are organised by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which includes both financial and technical support,” Ms Bagnaschi said.

The Citrus Festival has now become a popular fixture for families looking for an entertaining Sunday outing through which funds are also raised for a good cause, Ms Bagnaschi added.

Entrance to the Citrus Festival, held in aid of animal welfare NGOs, will be free of charge.